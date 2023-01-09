Lydia S. Glick, 3 day old infant daughter of Ezra B. and Rebecca F. Glick, of 2015 Furniss Road, Drumore, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Nemours Children's Hospital. Surviving besides her parents are 5 siblings: David, Sadie, Salomie, Anna, Samuel, paternal grandparents: David and Lydia Glick of Holtwood, maternal grandparents: Abner and Salomie Glick of Quarryville, paternal great grandparents: Ezra and Elizabeth Beiler, and maternal great grandparents: Lizzie Glick, Jacob and Sadie Fisher. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Abner and Steven.
A Funeral Service took place on Saturday, January 7th from the late home. Interment took place in Drumore Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »