Lydia S. Esh, 11 days old, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her home, 1058 King Pen Road, Kirkwood. Born in Delaware, she was the daughter of Joseph L. and Katie P. Stoltzfoos Esh. Also surviving are 2 siblings: Michael S., Levi S., at home, grandparents: Hannah G. Lapp Esh of Ronks and the late Michael S. Esh, Jr., Daniel F. and Rebecca R. Petersheim Stoltzfoos of Kirkwood, great-grandparents: Michael S. husband of Mattie R. Miller Zook Esh of Strasburg, Levi F. Stoltzfoos, Fenimore, WI, Christian U. and Rachel E. Riehl Petersheim of Oxford. She was also preceded in death by great-grandparents Sadie K. Miller Esh, Katie S. Fisher Stoltzfoos, and Joseph L. and Katie Glick Lapp.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1058 King Pen Road, Kirkwood, TODAY Monday, July 11, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
