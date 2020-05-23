Lydia S. Beiler, 77, of 321 Newport Rd., Leola, passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Enos M. and Lizzie Stoltzfus Beiler. She was the wife of Ephraim Beiler. A homemaker, Mrs. Beiler was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Elizabeth married to Stephen Glick, Greens Fork, IN, Katie B. Beiler, Leola, John married to Susie Zook Beiler, Elizabethtown, Solomon married to Lizzie Miller Beiler, Richmond, IN, Emma married to Samuel B. Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Leah S. Beiler, Leola; 28 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Henry K. Beiler, Christiana, John married to Emma Beiler, White Deer, PA, Rebecca married to Samuel F. Stoltzfus, Rebersburg, Leah S. Yoder, Peach Bottom, Samuel S. married to Sarah Beiler, Lizzie S. Miller, both Christiana, Ephraim married to Katie K. Beiler, Bird-in-Hand; sister-in-law, Mary Beiler, New Providence. Two brothers, (a stillborn) and Enos S. Beiler preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: private. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
