Lydia Riehl, 82, of Leola, formerly of Greenwood, DE, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Landis Homes after a short stay at Lancaster General Hospital. Called to rest only 17 days after her husband Menno, they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Lydia grew up part of a farming family in Bavaria, Germany, the daughter of Berta and Wilhelm Ringenberg. After hearing MCC leader Peter Dyck speak at their Mennonite congregation in Regensburg, in 1959 she joined MCC's Pax program in Greece, where she met Menno.
Marrying in Germany and emigrating to the U.S. to join Menno's family in Lancaster County, Lydia and Menno raised their family in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, working at chicken farming, custom home building and hydroponic greenhouse farming. In retirement, they returned to Pennsylvania where they were active in the Groffdale Mennonite congregation.
Lydia was a welcoming hostess and wonderful cook who regularly invited visitors and friends into their home, including many international friends and families they met over the years. For several years she was a home childcare provider, making a special connection with the children and families in her care.
During the years of Menno's health struggles before his 1990 heart transplant, she managed farmwork and family and was his constant caregiver; just as later they would care for each other in all seasons.
Lydia is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Ruth and Tedd Morgan, Nora and Glenn Zelluk, Ester Riehl and Jim Jones, and a son, William Riehl; three grandchildren, Emma Arnold, Lea Lee and Marten Zelluk; and a brother and sister-in-law, Wilfried and Reinhilde Ringenberg and family.
Kindly omit flowers or gifts. Those who wish to make donations in memory of Lydia and Menno may consider Mennonite Central Committee, the Gift of Life organ donor program or Landis Homes.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Landis Homes and Penn Medicine Lancaster General for the kind care provided to Lydia and Menno.
Private burial; memorial service at a later date. Furman's Leola
