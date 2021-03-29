Lydia P. Riehl, 71, of 154 Refton Rd., New Providence, PA passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Born in White Horse, she was the daughter of the late B. John and Lydia L. Petersheim Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late John F. Riehl. A homemaker, Mrs. Riehl was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: seven children, Linda married to Isaac Fisher, New Providence, B. John Riehl, at home, Amos married to Rebecca Blank Riehl, Madisonburg, Benuel married to Dora Zook Riehl, Paradise, Mary married to Mervin Stoltzfus, Narvon, Elizabeth Riehl, at home, Ruth married to Benuel Blank, New Providence; 28 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, David married to Mary Stoltzfus, Samuel married to Ruth Stoltzfus, both of Gap, John married to Linda Stoltzfus, Narvon; sisters, Anna Stoltzfus, Narvon, Mary married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Katie married to Benjamin King, Gordonville. Lydia was preceded in death by: a daughter, Katie; grandchildren, Marlin Riehl and Miriam Fisher.
Private funeral services will be from the late home with interment following in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »