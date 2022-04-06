Lydia N. Sensenig, 94, a resident of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, passed away at the home on Monday, April 4, 2022.
She was married January 27, 1951 to the late Amos Z. Sensenig who died in 1997. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Z. and Mary Nolt High.
Lydia was a homemaker and a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. She enjoyed sewing comforters and quilts. Lydia had been a volunteer at Fairmount Homes for over 20 years.
Surviving is a son, Marvin H. husband of Rhoda Martin Sensenig of Ephrata; five daughters, Laura Mae wife of Noah K. Weaver of Terre Hill, Marian H. wife of Paul A. Chupp of Paynesville, MN, Velma H. wife of David S. Leid of Nashville, OH, L. Jane wife of Maurice E. Boss of Colton, OR, and Elaine H. wife of Glen M. Horning of Reinholds; 37 grandchildren, 77 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Esther N. Nolt of Ephrata, Vera N. Zimmerman of New Holland, and Laura N. Martin of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Donna Bauder Sensenig of New Holland, and a son-in-law, Lloyd W. Martin of Blain, PA. She was preceded in death by a son, Edward H. Sensenig, a daughter, E. Marie Martin, three sisters, Mary Hoover, Emmaline Reiff and Ada Long, and by brothers, Melvin, Aaron Edwin, Elmer, John, and Ivan High.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 11, at 9:30 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »