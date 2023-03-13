Lydia Mast, age 86, of Ronks, PA, formerly of Hutchinson, KS, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She married Eli R. Mast on September 10, 1964. He passed away on April 29, 2022, after 57 years of marriage. She was born in Nappanee, IN, daughter of the late Peter A. & Sylvia Bontrager Borkholder. She was a member of Weavertown Mennonite Church. She enjoyed making crafts, cards and scrapbooks. Her delight was watching sunsets and sunrises.
Surviving is a son Amos E. husband of Mary Ann Stoltzfus Mast of Narvon, 4 grandsons: Caleb husband of Lisa King Mast, Bradley Mast, Verlon husband of Kyla Hostetler Mast, Kendall Mast, 6 great grandchildren, 6 siblings: Amos husband of Betty Borkholder of New Paris, IN, Katie and Elizabeth Borkholder, Rosa Slabaugh wife of the late Elmer Slabaugh all of Nappanee, IN, Alma wife of Norman Miller of Kalona, IA, Mary wife of Perry Jay Mast of Weatherford, IN. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Ada wife of Henry Mast, Anna Mae wife of Allen Mullet both of Indiana.
Funeral service will take place at the Weavertown Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird In Hand, PA, on Wednesday, March 15th at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
