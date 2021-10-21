Lydia Mae Hess, 84, of Little Britain, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Hess, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2017. Born in Nottingham, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Lula Mae (Caldwell) Jones.
Lydia spent the majority of her working career as a machine operator for both Herr’s Potato Chips, and, in later years, Anderson’s Pretzel Bakery. For several years she and Robert owned and operated a mushroom growing business.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara McFalls and Chris Hutton, both of Little Britain, and Robin (Brad) MacMahon, of Harleysville; sister, Bonnie Little, of Maryland; brother, Willie Jones; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandsons, Ricky Hensel, Jr. and Bobby Hensel, sons-in-law, John Hutton, Terry McFalls, and Ricky Hensel, Sr, and 11 brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536, with a viewing at the church from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery.
