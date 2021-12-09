Lydia M. (Shirk) Clemmer, 87, of Harrisburg, passed away December 6, 2021 in Harrisburg, PA. She was a resident of Homeland Center. Born December 1, 1934 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Susanna (Martin) Shirk and was retired from Lucent Technologies and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation/Monticello, Charlottesville, VA.
Lydia was the widow of Floyd B. Clemmer, and was also preceded in death by her siblings: John, Henry, Aaron, Ammon, Samuel, Noah, and Adam Shirk, Elizabeth Weaver, Barbara Shrock, and Susanna Nolt.
Surviving are her children: Barbara A. Clemmer and Burnell A. Clemmer (Susan) and 3 grandchildren: Burnell “Alex” Clemmer, Sara Clemmer and Anna Nicole “Niki” Clemmer.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with notification at a later date.
