Lydia M. Sauder, 85, of 195 School Rd., Leola, entered into rest at home on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was the wife of the late Aaron Z. Sauder who died in 2012. Born in W. Earl Twp., she was a daughter of the late Aaron W. and Esther W. Martin Horning.
A homemaker, Mrs. Sauder was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), Leola.
Surviving are: three children, Linus married to Mary Martin Sauder, Plymouth, OH, Norman married to Susie Newswanger Sauder, Leola, Eva Jane married to Emory Martin, Lititz; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Shirk Sauder (the late David Aaron Sauder), Leola; siblings, Elam M. married to Mabel S. Snyder Horning, Lena M. married to the late Menno Z. Nolt, both of Leola; brother-in-law, Mahlon M. Sauder, E. Earl. She was preceded in death by: a son, David Aaron Sauder; a granddaughter, Elois Ann Martin; sister, Emma M. Sauder.
Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the late home. The funeral will be 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the late home with further services at 9:30 a.m. at the Groffdale (Frame) Mennonite Church, Groffdale Church Road, Leola with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment: the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's-Leola.
