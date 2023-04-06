Lydia M. Putt, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at LGH. Born in Camden, NJ she was the daughter of the late Edward Klaus, Sr., and Frances (Iezzi) Klaus. She was the loving wife of the late Richard E. Putt who passed away in 1995.
She worked in the bookkeeping and accounting department for the Turkey Hill Minit Markets for many years.
Lydia took pride in keeping her house very clean. She enjoyed hosting events and being able to cook for family holiday dinners. She loved the beach, especially going to Ponce Inlet, FL to visit her son, Robert and her brother Joe. Lydia enjoyed gardening, was a huge animal lover and would enjoy feeding the ones around her home.
She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Lydia is survived by her son, Robert M. Putt, husband of Lisa of Ponce Inlet, FL, and daughter, Christine L. Smith, wife of Todd of Lancaster. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amanda (Andres), Bailey, Michael, Marina, Hunter; two great-grandchildren, Maximus, Sophia; two brothers, Edward Klaus, Jr., of Lancaster, PA and Joseph Klaus, husband of Isabel of Ponce Inlet, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Monday, April 10, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 9-10 AM at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lydia's memory may be made to www.friendsofthemarinesciencecenter.com/donate. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com