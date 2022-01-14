Lydia M. Martin, 102, of Myerstown, passed away in her home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Elmer M. Martin. She was born in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on August 22, 1919, a daughter of the late Samuel M. and Hettie Musser Martin.
Lydia was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by children, Lloyd Martin and wife Vera of Cantril, IA; Larry Martin and wife Helen of Manheim; Elmer Martin and wife Florence of Lebanon; Ellis Martin and wife Grace of Port Byron, NY; Linda Horst and husband Allan of Mannsville, NY; Lydia Martin of Myerstown; Earla Zimmerman and husband Chester of Denver; daughter-in-law, Linda Zimmerman wife of the late Loren Martin of Clyde, NY; 46 grandchildren; 279 great-grandchildren; 177 great-great grandchildren; 17 step grandchildren; 108 step great-grandchildren; 124 step great-great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel Martin of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a son, Loren Martin; daughter, Edith Martin; three grandchildren and 8 brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
