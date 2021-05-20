Lydia M. Leed, 87, of Millersville, PA passed away Tuesday May 18, 2021. Born September 18, 1933 in Mainz, Germany, Lydia was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Katarina (Pelz) Joerz.
A strong and persevering woman at heart, Lydia along with her family lived through the war in Germany and relocated to the United States in 1957. She married Paul Leed in 1958 and spent over 20 wonderful years together. He passed away in May of 1980.
Through the years, Lydia enjoyed knitting, bowling, and conversating with loved ones. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will forever be remembered for her unconditional love and caring nature for all who were blessed to be apart of her life.
She is survived by a son: Robert Leed; two sisters: Helga Gross and Anneliese Martin; a brother: Norbert Joerz; as well as two beloved grandchildren: Alissa and Blake Leed.
Services are being held at the convenience of her family. Interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E Lancaster, PA 17602.
