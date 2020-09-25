Lydia Lindberg, 96, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Brecknock Twp. to the late Noah and Leah (Wenger) Auker and was the wife of the late Joel N. Lindberg who passed away in 2007.
She was a member of Blainsport Mennonite Church.
Lydia was a machine operator for Atlas Manufacturing. She enjoyed Jigsaw puzzles, Word Finds and was a Philadelphia Flyers fan.
Lydia is survived by three children, Grace, wife of Clement Stauffer of Ephrata, E. Ray, husband of Angie Lindberg of Shirleysburg, Thelma, wife of Mark Stauffer of Lititz; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Lindberg of Ephrata; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and four siblings, Paul Auker of Terre Hill, Elsie Martin of Fairmount Homes, Alice Brubacher of Ephrata and Edna Martin of Martindale.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joel Lindberg; five siblings, Benjamin, Willis, Fannie, Ruth, Norma and a granddaughter, Joelane.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lydia's memory may be made to Blainsport Benevolent Fund, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.