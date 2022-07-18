Lydia L. Zook Esch, age 79 of 278 Truce Road, New Providence, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of John R. Esch. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Joshua L. and Nancy Beiler Zook. Lydia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 6 children: Daniel R., husband of Rachel Miller Esch of Fennimore, WI, Elam J., husband of Rachel Miller Esch, Mervin B., husband of Rachel Miller Esch, Jesse B., husband of Elizabeth Beiler Esch, Leon B., husband of Mary Esh Esch, all of New Providence, Nancy B., wife of the late Jonas F. Stoltzfus of Wayne County, IN, 44 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Naomi L., wife of Christ S. Beiler of Spring Mills, PA, Joshua L. Jr., husband of Lydia King Zook of Paradise, Mary B., wife of Elam M. Esch of Lancaster, and Sadie B., wife of the late Eli K. Glick of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a stillborn grandson, 3 siblings: Daniel B. Zook, Susie B. Zook, Jonas E., late husband of Katie Zook Fisher of Quarryville, and step-brother, Benjamin Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 278 Truce Road, New Providence, on Tuesday, July 19th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Providence Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
