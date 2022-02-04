Lydia L. Stoltzfus, 94, of 141 Churchtown Rd., Narvon, entered into rest on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Samuel U. and Katie Lapp Beiler. She was the wife of David L. Stoltzfus who died in 2018. A homemaker, Mrs. Stoltzfus was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: three children, Naomi married to Daniel Esh, Narvon, Ruth married to Daniel King, New Holland, Anna married to Daniel Smucker, Narvon; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; siblings, Emma Lapp, Gap, John married to Elizabeth Beiler, Parkesburg, Susie married to Aaron Stoltzfus, Penn Yan, NY, Anna married to Ivan Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Priscilla married to Jonas King, Atglen, Barbara Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Emanuel married to Priscilla Beiler, Talmage; brother-in-law, Samuel Stoltzfus, Gordonville; sisters-in-law, Katie Ann Beiler and Sadie Mae Beiler, both of Gap. A daughter, Katie Stoltzfus; sisters, Elizabeth Smucker, Mary Esh, Naomi Stoltzfus, Katie Beiler; brothers, David and Samuel Beiler preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from the Elam Lantz residence, 6157 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Buena Vista Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola
