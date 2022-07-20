Lydia L. Hoover, 77, of 885 Churchtown Rd., Narvon, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Weaver W. Hoover, in 2001.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Joseph N. and Mabel W. (Leid) Hoover.
She was a homemaker and a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are four children: Irene M. married to Cleason Newswanger, Rock Stream, NY, James J. married to Susan (Newswanger) Hoover, Dundee, NY, Wilmer R. married to Susan (Horning) Hoover, Penn Yan, NY, Nelson L. married to Vera (Hoover) Hoover, Narvon, 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six siblings: Lizzie married to Gottfried Laube, Wheeling, WV, Edith married to Milton Hurst, Penn Yan, NY, Alta married to Howard Robin, New Holland, Rebecca married to Leon Horning, East Earl, Mabel married to George Zimmerman, Rushville, NY, and Edward married to Suzanne Hoover, Elkton, KY.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan E. Hoover.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Churchtown Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at her late home on Sunday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »