Lydia K. King, age 92, of 730 Vintage Road, Christiana, PA, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born in Ronks, daughter of the late Moses & Savilla King King. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Sarah, Abram, David, John King and Susie wife of Ben Fisher of Paradise.
Surviving are nieces and nephews. Private funeral service will take place from her late home, with interment in the Beiler's Amish Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
