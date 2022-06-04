Lydia F. Glick, age 79, of 439 Springville Road, Quarryville, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late David K. Glick. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Barbara King Esh.
Lydia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 9 children: Abner E. husband of Lydia Ann Fisher Glick of Williamsburg, IN, Barbara E. wife of Enos H. Fisher of Paradise, Hannah E. wife of Enos S. Petersheim, John M. husband of Fannie Fisher Glick, Mary E. Glick, David K., Jr. husband of Emma Stoltzfus Glick, Jonas E. husband Ruth Zook Glick, all of Quarryville, Lydia E. wife of Benjamin Z. Stoltzfus, Jr. of Spring Mills, PA, Lavina E. wife of Sol E. Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, 61 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Malinda wife of the late Sam Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, Barbara wife of the late Benjamin Kauffman of Christiana, Mary K. Esh, Aaron K. husband of the late Sylvia Lapp Esh, both of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a stillborn son, 1 grandson, Steven M. Glick, 4 brothers: Jacob (Rebecca) Esh, Jonas (Naomi) Esh, John late husband of Lizzie Glick Esh of Quarryville, Abner (Annie, Mary) Esh, and 4 sisters: Fannie (Amos) Beiler, Lizzie (Jacob) King, Sarah (Samuel) Kauffman, Katie (John) Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 439 Springville Road, Quarryville on Monday, June 6 at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
