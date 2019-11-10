Lydia E. (Pfannebecker) Smith Feb. 23, 1918 – Oct. 23, 2019

Lydia Elizabeth (Pfannebecker) Smith, 101, a 90-year resident of Lancaster City, died of natural causes on Wednesday afternoon, October 23, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late James "Douglas" Smith, who died on December 2, 1978. Mrs. Smith had worked in her family's business, the former Pfannebecker Bakery, in Lancaster for almost fifty years. She also assisted her late husband in his business, the former Smith Vacuum Cleaner Service, for almost 30 years while caring for her two loving children.
She was born on February 23, 1918 in Westville, Gloucester County, NJ and became a resident of Lancaster at age 11. A daughter of German immigrants, the late William L. and Lydia M. (Haaf) Pfannebecker, Mrs. Smith was a 1935 graduate of the former Stevens Girls High School and attended Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster. She had an early interest in artistic crafts, including tailoring and quilting. As an avid seamstress, she had done sewing for local theater, first at F & M, and then for over twenty-five years for the Fulton Theatre, until her health at 90 forced her retirement. Through that association she even had a chance to work on some costume details for the movie "Witness" (1985). She was also a long-time member of the Red Rose Quilters, putting into practice some of the skills taught to her by friends in the Amish and Mennonite communities. She and her husband, and their children were nature lovers and enjoyed many activities shared with the Lancaster Hiking Club, as well as traveling across the U.S. and eastern Canada.
She is survived by her brother Robert L. Pfannebecker, Esq., husband of the late Jean (Oeschger) Pfannebecker, of Holtwood, PA; and her two children: Douglas G. Smith, husband of the late Patricia (Loomis) Smith, of Westford, MA; and Lynne A. Smith, of Portville, NY. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Gwendolyn L. Smith (Tober) of Gloucester, MA; and Derek A. Smith and his wife Carol Cornell-Smith, and their children: Everett and Madelyn Smith (her great-grandchildren) of Townsend, MA. Mrs. Smith was also preceded in death by another brother, William L. Pfannebecker, Jr. and a niece, Lisa J. Pfannebecker.
Her loving family also wishes to thank the many caregivers who gave her the help she needed in the last few years, in addition to the dedicated homecare by her daughter, and the exceptional and friendly care provided by Dr. Robert Schultz. Her quiet fortitude and continued interest in current family and national events was inspiration to her family and caregivers alike.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral held at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends may also call at the SAME LOCATION, BETWEEN 10:30-11:00 AM for visitation with family members. Traditional burial will follow the service in the Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to the Fulton Theatre, 12 North Prince Street, PO Box 1865, Lancaster, PA 17608-1865, or online.
To submit an on-line condolence, please visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298