Lydia E. Cruz Velez, 76, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Ciales, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Victor Cruz and Mercedes Velez.
She was the matriarch of the family and was the neighborhood "grandma" to many of the families that lived near her. Lydia was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that loved her family dearly.
Lydia is survived by her two daughters, Janette Guadalupe, Maria Ortiz wife of Michael both of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren, Joseph, Damaris, Travis, Taylor, Ricardo, 15 great-grandchildren and her sister, Anna Maria Cruz of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Marcus Valentin, three sisters and three brothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on (TONIGHT) Thursday, August 6th and Friday, August 7th at the funeral home and then again from 10-11AM on Saturday morning at the funeral home. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »