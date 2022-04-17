Lydia D. (Benedetti) Ranalli, age 88 of Lancaster and formerly of Clairton, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, PA. Born June 5, 1933 in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Gina (Tredechi) Benedetti. A member of Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, St. Clare of Assisi Church in Clairton, Lydia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; and, as a result, her most treasured jobs were cooking, baking, cleaning, and taking care of the children and grandchildren. She loved reading, playing cards, playing games with her children, working on crossword puzzles, laughing, and talking in Italian with her brother-in-law Joseph Ranalli whom she loved as a son. Most of all, she valued the time she spent with her husband, Daniel J. Ranalli, until his passing on February 13, 2005. Lydia lived most of her life in Clairton until moving to Lancaster in 2008. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Albert and Elio Benedetti.
Lydia is survived by her children Dennis (Mary) Ranalli of Hilton Head, SC, Debbie (Tom) Broskey of Lancaster, David (Francesca) Ranalli of Lancaster, Danny Ranalli of Jefferson Hills, and Diana (Robert) Kopriva of Lititz; her twelve grandchildren: Katie (Rob) Nicolotti, Lauren (Kris) Bauer, Christina Ranalli, Melanie (Ryan) Schmidt, Aimee (David) Hopkins, Frank (Molly) Ranalli, Kaylee and Jenna Broskey, Michael and Victoria Kopriva, and Jason and Cuyler Ranalli; her five great-grandchildren Leo, Nila, Will, Annie, and Gia; her sister Yolanda Ginanni of Clairton; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the A.J. Bekavac Funeral Home, 555 Fifth St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 2 PM until 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10 AM in Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, St. Clare of Assisi Church. Procession and interment will follow to Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, Lydia's family asks that memorial contributions be made to either the Bradley H. Foulk Childrens Advocacy Center, 1334 W. 38th. St., Erie, PA 16508, www.cacerie.org. or the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter-Lancaster Office. P.O. Box 96011. Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, www.alz.org. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com