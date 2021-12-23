Lydia C. Zimmerman, 79, of Millersville, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Hanover, York County, she was the daughter of the late Walter G. and Ruth A. (Belz) McKinney. Lydia was the beloved wife of Robert W. Zimmerman, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage this past October.
Lydia graduated from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown with the Class of 1960. She and Robert married in October 1962 and Lydia devoted her time to their home and children. She later worked for Shank’s Extracts and retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed reading, playing card games, having dinner with friends and watching game shows with her husband. A devout catholic, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster where she was a member of the Liturgy Committee, the Legion of Mary and the Golden Hills Club.
Lydia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Along with her husband, Robert, she is survived by her children; Christi A. Beazley of Millersville, Robert B. Zimmerman and his wife Brenda of Lamont, Daniel J. Zimmerman and his wife Karen of Mountville, Barbara A. Spencer and her husband Eric of New Holland, Andrew J. Zimmerman of Lancaster, and Michael T. Zimmerman and his wife Nicole of East Petersburg. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren including; Luke and wife Monica, Rachael, Rene, Robbie, David, Aleah, Catie, Courtney and husband Zack, Cassie and husband Blake, Gregory and wife Nicole, Emily, Ben, Gabby, Landon and Sophia and 8 great-grandchildren including; Henry, Molly, Nora, Jaxson, Dylan, Sawyer, Teagan and Jasper; and her brother, John B. McKinney of Lancaster. Lydia is also survived by three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by granddaughter Ava Rose, her brother William McKinney (Clara), and her sister, Madge Wierman (Sam).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA, with Father Pang Tcheou as Celebrant. There will be no calling prior to Mass. Legion of Mary will lead the recitation of the rosary prior to Mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. A visitation will be held after interment in the Good Shepherd Room beside St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lydia’s memory may be offered to the church at the above address, or to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit: