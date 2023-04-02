Lydia C. Kister

Lydia (Lee) Cecilia Kister, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Merlin R. Kister, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Antonietta (Fersini) and Carmelo Ciliberti.
After attending St. Hubert's Catholic High School, Lydia went on to work for Abbotts Dairy where she met Merlin R. They were married in 1965. Lydia loved staying home and raising her four children, spending time with the family, and watching Penn State football! She enjoyed trips "down the shore" with her family.
Lydia is survived by her 4 children: Cindy married to Robert Sickler of Lancaster, Merlin D. married to Kathi Kister of Portland, OR, Steven R. married to Julie Kister of Allentown, and Shawn M. married to Linette Kister of Nottingham; and by her 9 grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Nicole, Ryan, Andrew, Ethan, Emily, Steven, and Laura. She is also survived by her brother Carmen Ciliberti of Palmyra, New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews.
Services were private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Lydia's memory to St. Jude at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
