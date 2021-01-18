Lydia Beiler, 88, of 2222 Hobson Road, Lancaster, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her residence. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Christian K. and Emma F. Beiler Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Christian L. Beiler. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, Naomi Beiler of Lancaster, Emma wife of the late Daniel Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Christian husband of Annie Esh Beiler of Lancaster, Mary wife of Isaac L. Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand; 27 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; siblings, Christian (Barbara) Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, Sylvia wife of the late John King and the late Ephraim King of Bird-in-Hand; daughter-in-law, Katie Beiler Beiler She was preceded in death by: sons, Amos S. Beiler and Stephen S. Beiler; grandson, Ephraim Stoltzfus; granddaughter, Rebecca E. Beiler; sister, Anna Beiler and brother Stephen Stoltzfus.
The funeral will be private with interment in Beiler's Cemetery.
Furman's Leola
A living tribute »