Lydia B. Zook, age 69, of 5921 White Oak Road, Christiana, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Samuel F. Zook. Born in Christiana, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Fannie Blank Stoltzfus. Lydia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 10 children: Fannie S. wife of Amos Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Lizzie S. wife of Joel Glick of Sprakers, NY, Hannah S. wife of John Fisher of Canajoharie, NY, Sadie S. wife of Emanuel Glick of Leola, Christ S. husband of Sarah Smucker Zook of Christiana, Barbara S. wife of John Esh of Farmville, VA, Elmer S. Zook, Samuel F. Jr. husband of Rosanne Beiler Zook, both of Leola, Emma S. Zook at home, Alvin S. Zook of Leola, 39 grandchildren, and 8 siblings: John Stoltzfus of Christiana, Lizzie Zook of East Earl, Sadie wife of David R. Zook of New Holland, Rebecca wife of Ephraim Beiler of Quarryville, David husband of Barbie Swarey Stoltzfus of Millersburg, Ephraim husband of Annie King Stoltzfus of Hopkinsville, KY, Jonas husband of Sarah Esh Stoltzfus of Christiana, and Susie wife of Emanuel Zook of Gap. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Esther Zook, a stillborn grandson Samuel Fisher, and a sister, Fannie late wife of Ike King of Holtwood.
Services will be private from the late home with interment in the Bart Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
