Lydia B. Yarnell, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home. Born in Independence, LA, she was the daughter of the late Ory Bergeron and the late Louise (Gary) Bergeron. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold N. Yarnell, Jr., with whom she shared 67 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.
She worked for the family business, Yarnell Electric, Inc., which is now known as Yarnell Security Systems, handling the administrative duties.
Lydia enjoyed making silk flower arrangements and was a skilled seamstress. She crafted many draperies and slipcovers for furniture. She tagged along on boating trips with her husband but really enjoyed traveling in their RV across North America, and she was sure to collect a spoon in every state and province they stopped. Lydia was a member and the First Lady of the Penn Coachman Club as well as a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority where she participated in their fundraising ventures.
She loved her family and cherished all the time she was able to spend with them.
Lydia is survived by her children; Ronald R. Yarnell husband of Tammy, Teri Lynn Yarnell and Michael D. Yarnell all of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Ronald R. Yarnell, II, Vanessa A. Herr, Heather Yarnell, Heather Hoover and Nicholas Duffy; seven great-grandchildren, Sean, Adam and Aiden Yarnell, BaiLee and Anaiah Herr, and Chloe and Brandon Fulcher. She is also survived by a brother, Jimmy Bergeron.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received for a time of viewing starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
