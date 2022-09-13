Lydia B. Horst, 82, of 1561 Union Grove Road, East Earl, entered into rest at home after a lengthy illness on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
She was married 60 years to Milton Z. Horst. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Phares M. and Anna Mary Burkholder Weaver.
Lydia was a homemaker and a member of the Spring Grove Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides her husband are three children, Lowell husband of Mary Ann Horst of Penn Yan, NY, Mary Kathryn wife of John E. Leid and Bernice wife of Mervin Burkholder both of New Holland; 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren; five sisters, Alta Shirk, of Holland, KY, Emma Zimmerman and Lena Zimmerman both of Ephrata, Verna wife of David Newswanger of New Holland, and Luella wife of Isaac Kulp of Hodgedon, ME; one brother, Phares husband of Mary Ella Weaver of Ephrata; one sister-in-law, Emma Weaver of Versailles, MO; two brothers-in-law, Aaron husband of Mary Martin of Martinsburg, PA, and Noah husband of Elizabeth Zeiset of Stanley, WI. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Martin, Miriam Zeiset and an infant sister, Amy Weaver, four brothers, Edwin Weaver, Irvin Weaver, Nelson Weaver, and an infant brother, two sisters-in-law, Mary Weaver and Ada Weaver, three brothers-in-law, Levi Shirk, Elam Zimmerman and Aaron Zimmerman, and by one stillborn great grandson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 16, at 9:30 A.M. at the Spring Grove Mennonite Church, East Earl, PA with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
