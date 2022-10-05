Lydia Ann (Zimmerman) Nolt Martin, 92, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in East Earl Township, the daughter of the late Aaron and Lizzie (Nolt) Zimmerman. She was the wife of the late Reuben Z. Nolt, who passed away in 1988, and the late Joseph H. Martin, who passed away in 2014.
She was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Lydia was a homemaker.
Lydia is survived by ten children, Elsie Z. Nolt of New Holland, Ivan, husband of Ella Mae (Burkholder) Nolt of New Holland, Lizzie, wife of Ivan Burkholder of Ephrata, Reuben, husband of Edna (Zimmerman) Nolt of IA, Melvin, husband of Eva (Sauder) Nolt of Leola, Lloyd, husband of Anna (Leid) Nolt of IA, Miriam, wife of Noah Burkholder of NY, Peter, husband of Rosanne (Martin) Nolt of IA, Ruth, wife of Jonas Burkholder of NY, Lawrence, husband of Thelma (Nolt) Nolt of IA; two daughters-in-law, Elva (Brubacher) Nolt and Alma (Leid) Nolt, both of IA; twelve step-children, Benjamin, husband of Ethel Martin of Mifflinburg, Anna Martin of Lititz, Lucy, wife of Harold Nolt of Mifflinburg, Thomas, husband of Lydia Martin of Mifflinburg, Mary, wife of Linus Sauder of OH, Lydia Ann, wife of Leon Newswanger of OH, Edward, husband of Lucy Martin of Mifflinburg, Emory, husband of Eva Jane Martin of Lititz, Abram, husband of Grace Martin of NY, Jesse, husband of Ella Martin of Lititz, Arnold, husband of Alta Martin of NY, Obed, husband of Linda Martin of NY; 90 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 71 step-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd N. Zimmerman of New Holland, two sisters, Sarah N. Horning of New Holland, Esther N., wife of Isaac Martin of Martinsburg, and a sister-in-law, Vera Zimmerman Martin, wife of Lloyd Martin of MO.
In addition to her husband's and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Wayne Z. Nolt, Aaron Z. Nolt; ten brothers, Ivan Z., Isaac Z., Franklin Z., Reuben Z., Edwin Z., Paul Z., Harvey Z., John Aaron Z., Benjamin Z. and Raymond Z., and two sisters, Lena N. Martin and Ellen N. Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 657 N. Railroad Avenue, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, 9:00AM at the late residence with further services at 9:30 AM from the New Holland Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), 239 Huyard Road, New Holland. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »