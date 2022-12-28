Luz "Nelly" Nelida Pabon was born on April 9th, 1947 in Maunabo, PR. She transitioned into glory December 25th, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Elijah and Marcelena Modesto. Nelly moved to Lancaster, PA in 1965. She started working at Weavers in New Holland, PA where she met the love of her life Wilfredo "Freddy" Pabon. They married on December 18, 1965, and recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.
From an early age Nelly understood the value of grit, resilience and hope which helped her to spread her wings as an entrepreneur. One of her many accomplishments was opening her own restaurant "Nelly's Place" where her love for cooking was a full display.
Nelly was a devote Christian and an integral part of the foundational growth at The First Spanish Assembly of God church in Lancaster, PA, where she expressed her love and service to families by sharing her culinary skills, a ministry service she nurtured for many years. Nelly graduated from the church institute with honors, she lived her life in service to God and his people. Her love for the Lord was infectious, her prayers and worship impacted her family and anyone she encountered. Her faith, love for family and service to the community will impact generations to come.
She is survived by her loving husband Wilfredo Pabon, SR., son Felix "Danny" Ortiz (Margie), son Wilfredo "Will", daughter Sonia (Paris), daughter Mayra (Victor), daughter Cardidad, and her grandchildren Shanise, Chelsea, Tiffani, Charis, Gupe, Nina, Isaiah, Nyra, Jazzy, Eli, Tito, Brandon, and Jasel and a host of great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place Thursday December 29, 2022, at First Spanish Assembly of God, 626 S Duke St., Lancaster at 11 AM. Family invites guests to a viewing beginning at 10 AM. Burial will take place at the conclusion of service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave a condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »