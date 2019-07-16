Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Luther Acres. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday this Thursday, July 18th. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Kelley Smith with whom he was married 72 years until her death in 2018. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Anna Wein Smith.
Luther retired in 1986 after 31 years of service from the former Kahn Lucas Manufacturing Company where he worked as a cutter. He was a devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Columbia and worked as the church sexton for many years. Luther was a 32nd degree mason and was a member of Lodge 286, F&AM.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in both WWII and Korean Wars. Luther was a member of the VFW Post 2435 and American Legion Post 372. In his youth, he was a member of the Sixth Street Indians.
The last of his immediate family, he is survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Chaplain Walt Cleckley, officiating. If desired, contribution in Luther's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the Columbia Meals on Wheels at PO Box 391, Columbia PA 17512.
