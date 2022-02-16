Luther R. Moore, 84, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Pennwyn to the late George D. Moore, Sr. and Mary (Eyrich) Moore and was the husband of Miriam R. (Forry) Moore with whom he shared 63 years.
He was a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Luther was a backhoe operator for Reamstown Excavating prior to retirement.
He was an ardent NASCAR fan, enjoyed riding motorcycle and traveling all over the United States, Canada and Mexico.
In addition to his wife, Luther is survived by his daughter, Deborah Andrews; his son, Timothy Luther Moore; four grandchildren and five nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George D. Moore, Jr., and his sister, Evelyn Moore Forry.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at the Salem Lutheran Church, 1331 W. Main St., Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Jeffrey Goodman officiating. Interment will take place in Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Luther's memory may be made to his church, Salem Lutheran Church, 1331 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.