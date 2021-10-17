Luther M. Styer, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Rothsville, he was the son of the late John A. and Alverta (Rettew) Styer.
Luke was the beloved husband of Lynne L. (Mathers) Styer for 60 years.
Luke graduated from Warwick High School. He was a retired service technician for UGI for 35 years. He then worked at Haller for 15 years.
He grew up on a farm and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and antiques. He enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Surviving Luke are his wife, Lynne, of Lititz; his three sons, Ted V. Styer, of Lititz, Todd V. Styer, husband of Darlene, of Ephrata, Michael E. Styer, husband of Stephanie, of Denver, PA; his two brothers, Gerald Styer, husband of Janice, Manheim, Tim Styer, husband of Jean, of Lititz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, William, and Robert Styer and two sisters, Mary Jane Beam and Ruth Ann Kline.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 2-3 PM at Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Hwy, Lititz, PA 17543. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. Beth Hawk officiating. Private interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Luke’s memory to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
