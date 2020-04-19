Luke W. Martin, 87, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Woodcrest Villa on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Christian K. & Grace E. Weaver Martin. Surviving are two sons, Phillip C. husband of Cheryl Martin, Columbia, and Paul C. Martin husband of Rosie Newton, Trumansburg, NY; and a daughter, Patricia A., wife of Thomas D. Levosky, Elizabethtown. Also eight grandchildren: Tamara, Andrew, Thomas, Alison, Trevor, Yheva, Saul, and Alec. Siblings: brothers Harold W. Martin, John Charles Martin, Galen W. Martin, Clyde W. Martin, Lloyd W. Martin, Willis W. Martin, Sanford W. Martin, and Clair W. Martin; and sister Laura Ruth Hertle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn L. (Christ) Martin, brother Roy W. Martin, sisters Pearl W. Brazier, Florence Faus, and infant sister Esther Martin.
Luke and Kathryn celebrated their 60 year wedding anniversary on February 27, 2020. Kathryn passed away four days before Luke on April 12, 2020 at the Mennonite Home.
Luke is remembered for his dedication to church, family and hard work. He spent fifty years driving trucks for Metzler, W.H. Johns, Atkinson, and after retirement, Crowe Transportation. His last job was at the Manheim Auto Auction. For many years he was a Deacon at Faith Calvary Church, Lancaster. He loved his family, church, and NASCAR. He was frequently seen in his Mark Martin shirt and cap.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to: The Benevolent Fund at the Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be a private, family event. The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home. Landisville/Columbia
