Luke W. Auker, 50, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Charlene M. Auker, who preceded him on April 23, 2019 and father of Darvin and Shelby Auker at home.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing at the home of his father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Gladys Martin, 110 Old Trail Road, Port Trevorton from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his father and mother-in-law's home, with further services at 12:30 PM at Stauffer's Old Order Mennonite Church, McKees District, Old Trail Road and Oriental Road, Liverpool. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Rt. 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills have been entrusted with the arrangements.