Luke R. Bomberger, 92, of Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, died August 15, 2020 in his room at Lancaster House. Born in Mount Joy, PA, he was the son of the late Elam Bomberger and Violet Bomberger Wolgemuth and he was the husband of Mary Eileen Book Bomberger who pre-deceased him just after their 69th anniversary on January 9, 2019.
He served in accounting, programming, estate planning, on organizational boards in business, in church and church affiliated organizations. Luke was a member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster.
Surviving are four children, Donald L. Bomberger (Judith Keener), Harrisonburg, VA, Sue Schrock Faron (Robert), McLean, VA, Sandra Beth Smoker (Mahlon), Himrod, NY, JoAnn Fay Philbin (the late Paul), Scranton, PA and 20 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, brothers, Elton (Helen) Goshen, IN, James (Doris), Harrisonburg, VA, and David (Maxine), Great Neck, NY. In addition to his wife, he was pre-deceased by his daughter, Marjorie Ann Eberly (J. Lamar), Kingsley, PA and an infant granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service via a Zoom meeting. See details on the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home webpage for future dates at www.snyderfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his honor to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com