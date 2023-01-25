Luke N. Zimmerman, 59, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, January 23, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late Elam R. and Ellen Z. (Newswanger) Zimmerman and was the husband of Mary S. (Nolt) Zimmerman with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.
Luke was a member of Millway Old Order Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. He was a farmer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children, Marlene, wife of Wayne Brubaker of Stanley, WI, Earl, husband of Rosene (Shirk) Zimmerman of Mohnton, Norma, wife of Linford Lied of Ephrata, Mary Ann, wife of Aaron Ray Zimmerman of Leola, Jonathan, husband of Mary (Reiff) Zimmerman of Narvon, Luke Ray Zimmerman, Jane Zimmerman and Kevin Zimmerman all at home; nine grandchildren; three brothers, Amos, husband of Susie (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Elam, husband of Pauline (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Stanley, NY, Jonathan Zimmerman of Ephrata; six sisters, Edna, wife of Melvin Martin of Ephrata, Florence, wife of Warren Nolt of Leola, Lydia, wife of Amos Zimmerman of Ephrata, Elva, wife of Ervin Zimmerman of Ephrata, Ellen Zimmerman of Ephrata, Susan Zimmerman of Ephrata and mother-in-law, Mary, wife of the late Jonas Nolt of Leola.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at the late residence, 263 E. Meadow Valley Rd., Lititz. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1 pm, from the late residence, with further services at 1:30, from Millway Mennonite Church, 267 Middle Creed Rd., Lititz, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
