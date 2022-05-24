Luke L. Snader, age 82, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
He was the husband of Elizabeth G. (Martin) Snader and the son of the late John Richard and Irene (Knosp) Snader.
Luke was a member of Blainsport Mennonite Church. He was employed at McMinn's Asphalt Company retiring in 2012. He really enjoyed classic cars, reading, spending time in nature hunting and especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children, David, husband of Linda of Denver, James, companion of Kim Zoll of Stevens and Dina Burd of Denver; 4 grandchildren, Krystal, Jillian, Alison, and Jon; 2 step-grandchildren, Michell and Steven Burd; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bertha Kreider and brother-in-law, Dave Greenly.
He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Daniel, Robert, John, Raymond, and Aaron; 3 sisters, Anna, Ruth, and Mary; and a son-in-law, Wesley Burd.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Blainsport Mennonite Church, 86 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. An additional viewing will be held Friday, May 27th from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating.
Interment will be held at the adjacent church cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
