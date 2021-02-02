Luke E. Lehman, 91, a resident of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, passed away at the home on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was the husband of the late Mabel K. Buckwalter Lehman who died in 2016. Born in Myerstown, he was the son of the late Jesse and Candice Stahl Lehman.
Luke retired from the former Sheridan Slag Mine in Lebanon. He was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving is a daughter, Brenda wife of Gary Burkholder of Akron; a son, Marvin Lehman, of Portland. TN; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Hilda Eberly of Myerstown. He was preceded in death by a son, Luke M. Lehman, by brothers, Aaron, Joseph, Peter, Jesse and Mark Lehman, and by sisters, Stella Martin and Gladys Hoover.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, at 9:30 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Church on Tuesday evening (TONIGHT) from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
A living tribute »