Luke B. Kurtz, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Moses H. and Jennie (Brubaker) Kurtz and was the husband of the late Lillian R. Kurtz who passed away in 2003.
He was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church, Quarryville.
Luke was a dairy farmer.
Luke is survived by four sons, Kenneth, husband of the late Carmen (Wilson) Kurtz of Denver, PA, Harlan, husband of Shirley (Martin) Kurtz of Middleburg, PA, Luke Ray, husband of Jamila (McFarlane) Kurtz of Nakuru, Kenya, David, husband of Dorothy (Miller) Kurtz of Kirksville, MO; four daughters, Arlene, wife of Rodney Zimmerman of Denver, PA, Barbara Zelinski of Akron, PA, Nancy, wife of Ron Schrock of Seymour, MO, Elaine, wife of David Weirich of Arbela, MO; a son-in-law, Tom VanPelt of Columbiana, OH; 47 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman Kurtz; three sisters, Ada Mae Burkholder, Anna Mary, wife of Elmer Hoover, Alma Zimmerman and two sisters-in-law, Lydia Kurtz and Lena Kurtz.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Grace VanPelt; 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Bethel Mennonite Church, 1774 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church, followed by interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.