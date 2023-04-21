It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Luke Adams. Beloved husband of Paula Eller and the son of the late Donald Adams and Maureen Mulshine Adams.
Luke graduated from Hempfield H.S. and served in the U.S. Navy. He operated Cleanfreak Performance Cleaning where he mentored many. Through heartbreak and life struggles he was grateful for the love of Jesus. He loved cooking, yard sales, woodworking, and snowmobiling.
Surviving beside his wife is a beloved son, Nathan and cherished daughter, Logan and their mother, Pam. Stepchildren, Kayla, Mason, and Mitchell Eller; Siblings, Dawn Khamvongsa, DeDe Hudzik and Cathy Corwin and the late William Holmes, and many beloved nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Joyce Rebman and father-in-law, Allan Rebman, and his adored dogs Sarah and Rocky.
A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 AM at Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family request that you wear purple in Luke's memory. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
