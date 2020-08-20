Luis Alberto Melendez Jr., age 49, entered eternal rest on August 12, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Luis was born August 25, 1970 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Luis Alberto Melendez, Sr. and surviving mother Iris Medal Martinez. He is also survived by his daughter, Deziree Melendez and Irma Melendez (sister), Venus Martinez (sister), and Rafael Martinez, Jr. (brother) as well as a large extended family.
Luis was a very intelligent and driven man who had an unconditional love for God and his family. His favorite things to do were study and preach the word of God, travel, hike, and take long bike rides. He never wasted a second of enjoyment in his life.
Luis's memorial service will be held on Sunday August 23, 3020 at 4:30 p.m. at ITLM Faith Community Church, 4696 Breezyview Rd., Columbia, PA 17512.
