Luis A. Rivera

Luis A. Rivera

Luis A. Rivera, 62, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2023. Born in Manati, PR, he was the son of the late Jorge Rivera-Rodriguez and Tomasa Cozme Ortiz.

He was hardworking and dedicated many years to F & M College as well as the Lanc. City Housing Authority in the maintenance dept. Luis will be remembered for always lending a helping hand, collecting, and riding his bicycles around town, and the pride he had for his Puerto Rican heritage.

He is survived by his children, Yamaris & Julissa Rivera of Lanc., and Luis Rivera of FL; a granddaughter, Tatiana; and siblings, Jorge, Jose, Freddie, Juan, and Zenaida Rivera.

The family will receive guests for a viewing from 11 AM 1 PM on Friday, July 21 at Puerta de Refugio, 220 W. King St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with a funeral service following. Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.

To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Luis Rivera
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory

414 E. King Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
+1(717)393-9661
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Newsletter