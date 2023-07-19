Luis A. Rivera, 62, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2023. Born in Manati, PR, he was the son of the late Jorge Rivera-Rodriguez and Tomasa Cozme Ortiz.
He was hardworking and dedicated many years to F & M College as well as the Lanc. City Housing Authority in the maintenance dept. Luis will be remembered for always lending a helping hand, collecting, and riding his bicycles around town, and the pride he had for his Puerto Rican heritage.
He is survived by his children, Yamaris & Julissa Rivera of Lanc., and Luis Rivera of FL; a granddaughter, Tatiana; and siblings, Jorge, Jose, Freddie, Juan, and Zenaida Rivera.
The family will receive guests for a viewing from 11 AM 1 PM on Friday, July 21 at Puerta de Refugio, 220 W. King St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with a funeral service following. Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »