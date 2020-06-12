Lucy Z. Leid, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home.
She was born in East Earl to the late Aaron Z. and Ella R. (Zimmerman) Sensenig and was the wife of John Z. Leid.
She was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Lucy was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Lucy is survived by a daughter, Ellen S., wife of Allen Z. Stauffer of Roaring Spring; three sons, Laurence S., husband of Martha Z. (Horning) Leid of Penn Yan, NY, Jason S., husband of Lois Z. (Newswanger) Leid of New Holland, John Aaron S., husband of Nancy S. (Horning) Leid of Ephrata; 25 grandchildren and a great-grandson. She is also survived by ten siblings, Mary Z. Weaver of Stevens, Esther Z, wife of Edwin Horst of East Earl, Ella Z., wife of Ivan Zimmerman of Denver, Mabel Z., wife of Amos Zimmerman of Stevens, John D. Sensenig of East Earl, Martha Z., wife of Ammon Weaver of Ephrata, Lena Z., wife of Norman Nolt of Mifflinburg, Aaron Z., Jr., husband of Arlene Sensenig of East Earl, Sarah Z., wife of Sidney Martin of New Holland and Alta Z., wife of Mervin Leid of Ephrata,
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Z. Hoover; two grandsons and two granddaughters.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM at the late residence, 350 Turtle Hill Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, 9:00 AM at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Conestoga Mennonite Church, West Earl Township with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
