Lucy W. Martin, 49, of 1645 Weaverland Road, East Earl, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital of complications of Multiple Sclerosis which she fought since 2009.
She was married 28 years to Kenneth H. Martin. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of Amos M. and Esther S. Weaver Zimmerman of East Earl.
Lucy was a homemaker and a member of Spring Grove Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides her husband and parents are three daughters, Christine wife of Marlin Sauder of Denver, Carolyn Martin and Lorraine Martin both at home; two sons, Jonathan husband of LouAnn Martin of Denver, and Calvin Martin at home; two granddaughters, Karla Ranae Sauder and Amberlie Kate Martin; four brothers, David husband of Alta Zimmerman of East Earl, Marvin husband of Mary Ella Zimmerman of East Earl, Amos, Jr., husband of Lois Zimmerman of Ephrata, and Alvin husband of Linda Zimmerman of East Earl; three sisters, Mary wife of Allen Zimmerman of New Holland, Esther wife of Clifford Nolt of East Earl, and Mabel wife of Lester Martin of New Holland; and in-laws, Elvin and Mary Hoover Martin of Ephrata.
A Funeral Service will be held at Spring Grove Mennonite Church, 1251 Precast Road, East Earl, PA on Monday, April 4, at 9:30 A.M. with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
