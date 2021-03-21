Lucy Sebastian Pfautz, age 93, passed away at Brethren Village on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was the wife of William T. Pfautz, Sr. who passed away in 2017. Married on June 10, 1950, they celebrated many years together. She was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mary Lupia Sebastian, and was predeceased by her siblings, Mary S. DeMarco and Charles S. Sebastian.
Surviving are her brother, Joseph A. husband of Donna, her 3 children: William T. Pfautz, Jr. husband of Barbara Salvatico, Douglas S. husband of Donna K. Pfautz, Mary Lou wife of Michael C. Ault. She also enjoyed 4 grandchildren: Melissa A. Ault, Mason M. Ault, Kelsey N. wife of Cole Miller, Ethan D. Pfautz husband of Tiffany Franck. Lucy was blessed with 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter Michael Ault, Morgan Jane Miller, and Ellie Mae Lucia Miller.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. To send an online condolence, please visit:
