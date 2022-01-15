Lucy Landis Nolt, 90, of Bethel, died in her home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Clarence M. Nolt. She was born in Port Treverton, Snyder County on June 18, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul and Amanda Brubaker Landis.
Lucy was a member of the Bethel Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by children, Delores wife of Leon Eberly of Fredericksburg; Lorene wife of Gerald Nolt of Peach Bottom; Galen husband of Betty Nolt of Bethel; Marvin Nolt of Bethel; John David husband of Ruth Nolt of Port Royal; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie wife of Melvin Gehman; Paul husband of Ella Mae Landis, Jr.; Warren husband of Darla Landis; sisters-in-law, Lynn Landis and Ruth Landis. She was preceded in death by brothers, John Landis and Alvin Landis.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM in Bethel Mennonite Church, 231 School Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
A living tribute »