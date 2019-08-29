Lucy L. Anderson

Lucy Levabelle Greer Anderson, 84, died peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2019 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Lucy was born to the late Mazie Farmer Greer and Chester Greer on March 5, 1935 in Oxford, PA, and graduated from Southern Lancaster County Joint High School in Quarryville, PA in June, 1954.
Lucy L. Greer married Ronald Clarence Anderson on July 26, 1959 in New Providence, PA. The U.S. Army was responsible for this happy union as Lucy and Ron met at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Aberdeen, MD where Lucy as employed as a secretary and Ron was serving in the Army.
Lucy traveled and relocated several times throughout her marriage to Ron. They lived in Washington State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona and finally moved back home to Pennsylvania after Ron passed away. Here she was able to live with her sister for a period of time. During her marriage, she raised three children, managed to jointly own and run a sport shop in Rice Lake, WI, and worked in several capacities at Woolworths. When in Arizona she did pursue nursing classes. She was a woman who could take things in stride, see the best in others and in new situations.
Many hobbies were pursued by Lucy throughout her 84 years. She loved to craft! She took classes in ceramics, and learned how to macramé and decoupage. Her seamstress abilities were amazing. She made many of our clothes when we were children and could make Barbie Doll clothes that looked professionally made. Those who knew Lucy also will remember her as an exceptional cook who was able to bring a taste of Pennsylvania to her family in Wisconsin and Minnesota. She was particularly proud of her bell collection and amassed over 100 unique bells which were displayed on a special cabinet made by Ron.
Lucy is survived by her three children, their spouses and grandchildren. Her children are Craig (Jean) Anderson of Madison, WI; Lawrence Anderson of Madison, WI; and Donna (Gene) Welhoefer of Eagle River, WI. Her grandsons are Beck and Samuel, and her granddaughters are Frances and Colette. She is survived by sisters Dorothy Giffing of Oxford, PA and Janet Kohler of Pequea, PA.
Lucy was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Richard Greer, Junior Greer, and Harvey Greer.
Lucy will be remembered as a person who was loving, compassionate and kind to all.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00PM. Interment will follow in Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucy's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 East Reed Street, Unit 200, Philadelphia, PA 19147. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.