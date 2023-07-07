Lucy G. Rudy, 98, a resident at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, died on July 5, 2023, surrounded by family. Lucy, born in East Earl on November 19, 1924, was the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah (Eby) Gehman. She was married to John H. Rudy for 73 years, marrying on January 18, 1947.
Lucy grew up on a farm near Selinsgrove and came to Lancaster as a teenager to work. She and her husband and children resided in Lancaster until 1960 when she became a pastor's wife at Bethel Mennonite Church, Gettysburg. In 1965, they moved to Goshen, Indiana, where she was an active member of College Mennonite Church, a volunteer with numerous organizations, and the manager of the Goshen College snack shop, befriending many college students and staff during that time.
After returning to Lancaster in 1984, she continued volunteer work with several organizations and was an active member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola. She was involved in church sewing circle work for over 65 years, including serving as the president of the Forest Hills Mennonite Women for 17 years. She pieced hundreds of comforter tops for Mennonite Central Committee as well as sewing, knitting and collecting many other items for relief work.
She was an avid reader, reading the Bible through many times and reading dozens of books a year, well into her 90s. She also enjoyed all kinds of needlework throughout her life and continued to knit well into her 90s. She did a lot of entertaining in her home over the years and was an excellent cook and baker, especially of pies. She traveled to all 50 states and to numerous foreign countries with her husband, especially enjoying many trips to Japan to see their son. She was a very sweet and loving person who made friends wherever she went.
Surviving are a son Thomas, husband of Sherrill, Allison Park, Pennsylvania; a daughter Susan, Falls Church, Virginia; a daughter-in-law Kazuko, Tokyo, Japan; a grandson, Ian, husband of Angela, and 2 great-granddaughters, Marlee and Angelina, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband John, an infant daughter Marjorie, and an adult son James. She is also survived by two brothers, Jacob and Martin Gehman. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Edith Groff and Grace Aungst, and 3 brothers, Arthur, John and Lester Gehman. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m., both at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola. After a meal at the church, burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery, 3696 Cheltenham Rd., York.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee or Forest Hills Mennonite Church. Special thanks to Fairmount Homes for their loving care of Lucy in recent months and to Oak Leaf Manor North, Landisville, for their loving care of her for the prior 6 years. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »