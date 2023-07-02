Lucy Elizabeth Lolli Rankin passed away on June 23, 2023, at St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia. Born on September 9, 1923, in Strafford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Irene Pachioli Lolli and Sante Lolli.
During World War II, Lucy worked at Bendix Aviation in Philadelphia. As a longtime voice student of Irene Williams in Philadelphia, she sang with the LaScala Opera Company at the Philadelphia Academy of Music.
Lucy was a member of the USO and a Red Cross Volunteer at the former Valley Forge Military Hospital. It was in this hospital that Lucy met her future husband, Dick Rankin, a wounded Army Ranger, who was a patient. They married in 1948 and moved to Lancaster in 1949.
Lucy was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Lancaster for many decades. During her years in Lancaster, Lucy also was a member of the Lancaster County Art Association, and a longtime member of the YMCA, where she cherished early morning laps in the pool.
As a correspondent for the former Lancaster Intelligencer Journal, Lucy wrote many human interest stories for the Lifestyle section over a ten year period. She was a volunteer broadcaster with the Lancaster County Association for the Blind's "Radio Talking Library" for many years.
Lucy had humorous verses and quips published in the Saturday Evening Post, Family Weekly magazine, Susquehanna Magazine and other publications. She even wrote jokes, some of which were picked up by writers for American comedienne Phyllis Diller, who used them in her standup comedy routines.
Lucy enjoyed spending time with her family, writing, reading, oil and watercolor painting, singing, swimming, playing golf, gardening, appreciating fine art, and listening to opera and classical music.
She will be sorely missed by her children, Richard E. Rankin, Jr. of Falls Church, VA, Elizabeth R. Nikolaus of Mount Joy, PA, John P. Rankin, husband of Sally of Salisbury, MD, and Mary R. Stadden, wife of Ken of Moount Joy, PA and Julia A. Fulmer of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Lauren Zink, Anne Nikolaus, Matthew Nikolaus, Nora Fulmer, and Christina Salemi; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Zink, Lindsay Zink, Kate Zink, Victor Nikolaus-Pereira, and Sofia Salemi. Lucy was preceded in passing by her husband of 51 years, Richard E. Rankin, who passed away in 1999, and siblings, Lawrence Lolli, Louis Lolli, Rose DiSanto, Angela Vidinski, and Sister Mary Irene, Order of Preachers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. The family will receive guests from 10 AM until the time of Mass. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Lucy's name to the Lancaster Public Library, 151 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
